HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$10.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLTRF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Clarus Securities cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

