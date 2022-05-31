Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

HMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

