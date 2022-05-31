Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $194.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HON. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.15. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

