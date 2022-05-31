Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Up 26.8% in May

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 607,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 189,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,413. The firm has a market cap of $783.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

