Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider David Lis Acquires 84,500 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider David Lis acquired 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £36,335 ($45,970.39).

Hostmore stock opened at GBX 41.70 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54. Hostmore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.24 ($1.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.59.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

