Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 154,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
