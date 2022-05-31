Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

