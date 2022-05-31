HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

HP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,712,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661,016. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 422,318 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 460.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 387,889 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in HP by 29.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

