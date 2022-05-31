Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 99,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,412. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 70,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.