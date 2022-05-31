Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.49. 2,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

