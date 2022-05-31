Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Price Target Increased to GBX 15 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HUMRF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,887. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
