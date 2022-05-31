Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Price Target Increased to GBX 15 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HUMRF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,887. Hummingbird Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

