Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

