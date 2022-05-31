Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.42 Million

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) to report $251.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.40 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $230.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

