Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30.

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

