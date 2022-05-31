Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Hyperfine has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.
Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
