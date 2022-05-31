I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 7.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

