I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.
IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.
Shares of IMAB stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.
I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
