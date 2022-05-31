I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. I-Mab has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $85.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $5,259,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

