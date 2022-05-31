Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 781,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 213,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ichor by 1,341.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 167,103 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ichor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

