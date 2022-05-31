Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

