iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Benchmark

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,917,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 590,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 84,554 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

