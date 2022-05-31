Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday.

IDRSF remained flat at $$15.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

