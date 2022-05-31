IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.01 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$857.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$865.00 million. Analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.1300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

