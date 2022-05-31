iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.
A number of brokerages have commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
In other news, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IHRT stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
