iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

