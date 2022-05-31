iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

IHRT opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,292,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,286,570.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $7,075,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after purchasing an additional 97,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

