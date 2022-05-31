iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter.
iHuman Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
