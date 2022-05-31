iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iHuman by 428.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iHuman during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iHuman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

