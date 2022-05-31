II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.08.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

