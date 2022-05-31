Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

ITW stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,540. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

