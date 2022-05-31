IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in May

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get IMARA alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IMARA in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.60. IMARA has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.