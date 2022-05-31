IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625 ($20.56).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on IMI from GBX 2,070 ($26.19) to GBX 1,750 ($22.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get IMI alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.75), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($682,743.75).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,416 ($17.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,326.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,529.01. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($23.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.