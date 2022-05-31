ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) & MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Head-To-Head Survey

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImmuCell and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell 5.20% 3.36% 2.45% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -124.11% -112.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $19.24 million 3.36 -$80,000.00 $0.14 59.57 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 71.78 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmuCell and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ImmuCell beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmuCell Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates to treat autoimmune, and aging and age-related diseases. It is developing MYMD-1, a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as to treat age-related illnesses such as, frailty and sarcopenia. The company is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic preclinical cannabidiol derivative that targets CB2 receptors. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

