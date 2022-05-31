Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 31.6% in May

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 873,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Immunocore stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 2,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Immunocore by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

