Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.79. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$72.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

