Inception Growth Acquisition Limited’s (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th

Inception Growth Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 7th. Inception Growth Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Inception Growth Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of IGTAU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.