Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter worth about $304,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.8966 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.42. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

