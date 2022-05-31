InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of NYSE INFU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77.
InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)
