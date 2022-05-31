InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE INFU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

