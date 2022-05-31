Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. 23,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,331. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

