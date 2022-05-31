Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NYSE NGVT opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.97. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 148.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 60.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 20.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

