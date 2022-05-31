Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 403,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Innovid alerts:

CTV traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 34,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53. Innovid has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $8,434,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Innovid by 7.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,807,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 268,189 shares in the last quarter.

Innovid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.