Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INZY. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke purchased 27,100 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 986,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 621,228 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 324,729 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 165,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,569,000.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.