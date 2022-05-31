Insider Buying: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Purchases 19,361 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh purchased 19,361 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $489,252.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,827,018 shares in the company, valued at $172,518,744.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,996. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

