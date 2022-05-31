Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Buys 20,201 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column bought 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $272,511.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,439. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

