Insider Buying: SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Director Purchases 2,955 Shares of Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Director Dov Shiff bought 2,955 shares of SQL Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $10,312.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,885,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dov Shiff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Dov Shiff acquired 11,922 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $42,680.76.

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff acquired 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48.

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. SQL Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

About SQL Technologies

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

