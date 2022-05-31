Insider Buying: Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Purchases 118,750 Shares of Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

