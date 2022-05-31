Insider Buying: Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Purchases 118,750 Shares of Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.