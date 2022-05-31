Insider Selling: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells 22,268 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £58,119.48 ($73,531.73).

Shares of AJB stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 286 ($3.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,072,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,133. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 242.80 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 325.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 2.78 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.12) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.05) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 300 ($3.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377 ($4.77).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

