Insider Selling: American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) Director Andris Kikauka sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 791,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$474,900.

Andris Kikauka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Andris Kikauka sold 5,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Andris Kikauka sold 5,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Andris Kikauka sold 5,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Andris Kikauka sold 30,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Andris Kikauka sold 10,000 shares of American Manganese stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

American Manganese stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 300,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,788. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. American Manganese Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

