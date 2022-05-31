Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells 13,198 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total transaction of C$257,854.61.

ARX stock traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.76.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARX shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.73.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.