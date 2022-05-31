Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00.

BRY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,388. The stock has a market cap of $898.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.34. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

