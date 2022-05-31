Insider Selling: Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.56), for a total value of £7,025 ($8,887.90).

On Monday, May 30th, Daren John Morris bought 15,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($53,517.21).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris bought 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £72,900 ($92,231.78).

BIG opened at GBX 272 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Big Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 188.21 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($4.87). The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of £788.68 million and a PE ratio of 61.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.69.

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

