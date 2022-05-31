Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 14,504 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:COF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.86. 3,750,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
