Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells 14,504 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.86. 3,750,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

