Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. 394,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.