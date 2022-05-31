Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Sells 8,929 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. 25,249,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,698,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

